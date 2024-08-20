Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Announces $1.79 Dividend

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.7916 per share on Sunday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

KSPI stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $143.72.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

