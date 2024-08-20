Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Plans Dividend of $1.79

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.7916 per share on Sunday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of KSPI stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

