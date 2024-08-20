JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $35,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS JEMA opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile
The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
