JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,306,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $870,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 519,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

NYSE JPM opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $618.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

