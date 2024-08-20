JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 90,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPSE opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $508.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.