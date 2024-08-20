JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $459.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

