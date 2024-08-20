JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 683,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

