Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after buying an additional 877,342 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

