Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,332,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 606,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

