Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

