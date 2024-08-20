Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

KGDEY stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

