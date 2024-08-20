Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.00 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,749,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $480,692.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,378,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,467.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,671,662 shares of company stock worth $2,787,697. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

