Kusama (KSM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.90 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $17.95 or 0.00029629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $275.73 million and $11.90 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,357,370 coins and its circulating supply is 15,357,402 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

