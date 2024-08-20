Lazydays’ (GORV) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lazydays from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lazydays stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

