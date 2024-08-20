Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) to Issue $0.10 Final Dividend

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

In related news, insider David Craig purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.94 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of A$178,050.00 ($120,304.05). In other news, insider David Craig purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.94 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$178,050.00 ($120,304.05). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.02 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of A$90,300.00 ($61,013.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,850. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

