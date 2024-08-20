Lendlease Group (LLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lendlease Group

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.02 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,300.00 ($61,013.51). In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo acquired 15,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.02 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of A$90,300.00 ($61,013.51). Also, insider Elizabeth Proust bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.68 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$113,500.00 ($76,689.19). In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $381,850. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

