LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%.

LexinFintech Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LX opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $288.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.