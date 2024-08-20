Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $371.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $784,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

