Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lineage alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LINE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Lineage Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $87.68 on Monday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.