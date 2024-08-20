Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $113,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.5% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $558.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

