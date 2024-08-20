Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

