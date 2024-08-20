Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.7-83.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.20 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-11.900 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

LOW opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.19.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

