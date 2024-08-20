LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.20

Shares of LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 30,500 shares.

LPA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.30.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

