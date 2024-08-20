Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 165,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 1.2 %

MARA opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.