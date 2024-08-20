Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). Approximately 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 370,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

