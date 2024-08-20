MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Up 15.2%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 12,290,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 10,254,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £767,430.00, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

