Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,638 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of InMode by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

