Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

