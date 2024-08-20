Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

