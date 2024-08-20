Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

