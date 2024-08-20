Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.