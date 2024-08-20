Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.30.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

