Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metagenomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Metagenomi

Metagenomi Stock Up 11.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

Shares of MGX stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.