Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,906 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 22.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

