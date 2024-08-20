Milestone Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.23 and a 200 day moving average of $232.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

