Milestone Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $377.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.08 and a 200-day moving average of $351.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

