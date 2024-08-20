Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

