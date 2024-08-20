Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after buying an additional 353,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $253.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.