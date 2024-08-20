Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 5.4%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 1,080,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,372,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

