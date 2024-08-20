monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 10,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Shares of MNDY opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

