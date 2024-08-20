MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 5,130 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,370 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,783 shares of company stock worth $194,001,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $529.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.03 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

