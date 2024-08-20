Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Hold

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOX. UBS Group cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BOX stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 324.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

