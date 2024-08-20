Morgan Stanley Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $390.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.68. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

