MyState Limited (MYS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on September 15th

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
MyState Stock Performance
About MyState
MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.
