Nano Price Tops $0.93 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $123.89 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,596.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.52 or 0.00560296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00108656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00037524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00070137 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

