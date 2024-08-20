National Bank Financial Comments on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Sunday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.76.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

