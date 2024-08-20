Netrum (NTR) Price Reaches $23.01 on Top Exchanges

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $23.01 or 0.00039158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a total market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.0143126 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

