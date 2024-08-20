Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

NGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Newmont stock opened at C$69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The stock has a market cap of C$80.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.00. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$70.17.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 5.7208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -36.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

