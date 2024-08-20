Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Lifted to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NPCPF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nippon Paint has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

