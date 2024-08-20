Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of UBER opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

